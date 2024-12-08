KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — The flood situation in Kelantan, Kedah, Johor and Melaka improved as the number of victims sheltering in temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in the four states decreased last night compared to the evening

However, the situation in Perak has seen a slight increase in the number of victims.

The National Disaster Control Centre (NDCC) portal announced that nine deaths have been recorded due to the monsoon season disaster as of 8 pm.

he number of those affected by the floods in KELANTAN has dropped to 2,915 people placed in four PPS as of 8 pm last night compared to 3,704 people earlier, but the state still recording the highest number of victims compared to other states.

The Disaster Info Portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) reported that Tumpat district recorded the highest number of victims, with 2,199 people from 634 families, followed by Pasir Mas with 716 victims from 223 families.

The infobanjir.water.gov.my portal of the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) recorded the water level of the Sungai Golok in Tumpat as still above the danger level, despite falling to 3.04 metres (m) compared to 3.08 m.

In Kedah, Civil Defence Force (APM) deputy director Major (PA) Muhammad Suhaimi Mohd Zain said the number of flood victims in the state declined to 784 people from 223 families as of 8 last night compared to 970 people from 277 families earlier.

According to him, a total of 746 people from 211 families were placed in three PPS in Kota Setar, while 38 people from 12 families were placed in a PPS in Kubang Pasu.

“The Sekolah Kebangsaan Gunung PPS was closed at 8 pm last night after all flood victims who were housed there were allowed to return to their homes yesterday,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The flood situation in Johor also showed positive developments with the number of victims reduced to 436 as of 8 pm last night, compared to 544 earlier.

State Disaster Management Committee chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani, through a statement, announced that 14 PPS are still operating, including 11 PPS in Segamat which housed 304 victims from 92 families.

“A total of 100 victims from 27 families were housed in two PPS in Tangkak and 32 people from 10 families remained sheltering in a PPS in Batu Pahat,” said Azmi Rohani, who also announced that the Balai Raya PPS in Taman Suria, Segamat, had been closed after all victims were allowed to return.

He also said that the Sungai Muar station at Kampung Tekam Jetty in Segamat was reported to be still above the danger level with a reading of 4.52 metres, but the weather conditions in nine districts in Johor are expected to be clear except for Johor Bahru which is expected to rain last night.

In Melaka, the number of victims declined to 114 people from 29 families as of 8 last night compared to 123 people from 32 families as of 4 pm.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JBPN) secretariat in a statement announced that all of victims affected in nine locations in the Jasin district with 103 people from 25 families placed at the SK Parit Penghulu PPS, while the rest took shelter at the Seri Mendapat PPS.

Meanwhile, the Perak JPBN secretariat in a statement announced that the number of flood victims last night increased slightly to 131 victims in four PPS compared with 126 victims earlier.

“The number of flood victims in the Perak Tengah and Kinta districts remains at 92 victims from 31 families and 34 victims from 11 families respectively and they are still housed in three PPS,” the statement said.

The statement also informed that another PPS was opened at the Kampung Batu 4 Community Hall, Segari in the Manjung district, with a total of five victims involving three families taking shelter in the PPS which was activated since 4.45pm. — Bernama