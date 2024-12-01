KOTA BARU, Dec 1 — The swift action of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) Air Operations Force (PGU) saved the life of a flood victim suffering from heart complications in a severely affected area in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas.

PDRM, through a post on its Instagram account yesterday, announced that a male patient was airlifted by helicopter from Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual Tinggi in Rantau Panjang to the General Operations Force’s (GOF) 8th Battalion headquarters in Pengkalan Chepa.

He was then transported by ambulance to the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital in Kota Baru for treatment.

“The rescue mission successfully evacuated the patient from a severely flood-affected area. PDRM personnel pray for a smooth recovery and successful treatment for the victim,” the statement read.

The Northeast Monsoon, currently at its peak, is bringing heavy rainfall to areas along the Malaysia-Thailand border, the east coast states, as well as Sabah and Sarawak. — Bernama