KEMAMAN, Dec 1 — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has temporarily cut electricity supply in several areas around Marang and Kuala Terengganu today to ensure public safety following heavy rain and flooding incidents.

In a Facebook post, TNB Careline said that affected areas include Kem Panji Alam in Marang, as well as Wisma TG Ramly and Tepoh in Kuala Terengganu.

“The public is reminded to avoid using electrical appliances and to ensure the main switch is turned off to prevent electric shocks. Your patience and cooperation are greatly appreciated,” it said. — Bernama