KUALA TERENGGANU, Nov 28 –– A total of 18 schools in four districts in Terengganu have been closed due to severe flooding that began yesterday.

State Education Department director Jelani Sulong said the closures involve six schools in Hulu Terengganu, Kemaman (five), Dungun (four) and Setiu (three).

He said that in Hulu Terengganu, the closed schools are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lubok Periok, SK Padang Setar, SK Tengkawang, SK Padang Setebu, SK Tengku Ampuan Intan and SK Kuala Ping.

“In Kemaman, the affected schools are SK Padang Kubu, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Ayer Puteh, SK Pasir Gajah, SK Seberang Tayor and SK RKT Seberang Tayor.

“For Dungun, the affected schools are SK Pasir Raja, SK Jongok Batu, SK Minda Talong and SK Kuala Jengal, while in Setiu, they include SK Sungai Las, SK Sungai Tong and SK Kampung Bukit Ulu Nerus,” he said when contacted.

Jelani said all affected schools have been granted special leave, with no teaching and learning activities, including home-based lessons, to be conducted during the closure.

“Schools impacted by the floods are allowed to take special leave but must notify their respective District Education Offices for record purposes,” he said.

Meanwhile, 41 schools across six districts have been converted into relief centres to accommodate flood victims.

The schools include 18 in Besut, three in Dungun, five in Hulu Terengganu, four in Kemaman, eight in Setiu and three in Marang. –– Bernama