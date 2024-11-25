IPOH, Nov 25 — Acceptance among Barisan Nasional (BN) grassroots members regarding the coalition’s collaboration with Pakatan Harapan (PH) has been positive, said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

However, Zambry noted that strengthening grassroots acceptance of the collaboration would naturally require time, and sustained commitment toward this effort is crucial.

“This initiative is not limited to Perak but applies to all states, and the progress I’ve observed is quite positive.

“But we need to enhance these efforts further, ensuring that more structured cooperation can be established at the grassroots level,” he told a press conference after closing the Perak BN Convention here yesterday.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, who is also Perak BN chairman, MIC treasurer-general and Perak MIC chairman Tan Sri M. Ramasamy, and MCA deputy president and Perak MCA chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon.

Commenting on today’s convention, Zambry said that over 3,000 people participated, reflecting Perak BN’s commitment to working in unison.

Meanwhile, Saarani, in his closing remarks at the convention, agreed on the need for Perak to nurture political education and understanding, particularly among the youth.

According to Saarani, this initiative is essential to ensure that young people fully grasp government policies and appreciate BN’s significant role in shaping the state’s and nation’s future.

“The challenge is that our politics is overwhelmed with perceptions, laden with sentiments and provocation. Social media has become a platform to obscure BN’s contributions with hateful narratives.

“Rest assured, the religion and race narrative that is being heavily propagated today will continue to intensify leading up to the general election,” he said. — Bernama