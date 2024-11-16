LIMA, Nov 16 — Japan has expressed its support for Malaysia as the Chair of Asean in 2025, while Putrajaya intends to continue its Look East Policy, particularly in education and technology transfer, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that during a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart, Shigeru Ishiba, they also assessed the progress of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including trade, energy transition, security and defence, maritime, education, and culture.

“We also discussed issues related to the South China Sea and the current situation in Myanmar,” said Anwar following the meeting on Friday, on the sidelines of the 2024 Apec Summit here.

Anwar said he also gave assurance to Ishiba that Malaysia will certainly strengthen its relations with Japan during its Asean Chairmanship, which will begin on Jan 1, next year.

“Malaysia gives priority to its relations with Japan. I am thankful that since you assumed leadership as (Japan’s) Prime Minister, you have taken a very positive position in terms of promoting bilateral relations with Malaysia.

“Once, we assume Asean Chairmanship, we will certainly strengthen the relations with you,” he said.

Anwar said Japan is one of the first countries to support Malaysia’s industrial advancement and his Madani Government intends to continue cooperation in this area.

He said he had also invited Ishiba to visit Malaysia as soon as possible.

“I hope that the relationship between Malaysia and Japan will continue to be strengthened, thereby attracting more investments for the progress and economic potential of the country,” he added.

Also present at the meeting were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Malaysia’s Ambassador to Peru, Ahmad Irham Ikmal Hisham.

Japan has been Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner for nine consecutive years, with total trade between the two countries valued at RM156.64 billion (US$34.39 billion) in 2023.

As of 2023, a total of 2,810 projects by Japanese companies have been implemented in Malaysia, with investments amounting to RM102.11 billion (US$29.67 billion). — Bernama