KANGAR, Nov 14 — A 14-year-old male student from a secondary school in Kangar was injured after falling from the roof of the pedestrian walkway on the school grounds, allegedly following the use of an electronic cigarette (vape) yesterday.

Kangar district police chief, Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop, said the police received information about the incident from a school teacher at 10.50am, adding that the student sustained minor injuries to his feet and knees.

“The student found a vape under a desk in the classroom on the first floor. He then went with two other friends to the back of the building to use the vape. After vaping, he felt his body heat up and decided to go to the pedestrian walkway roof for some fresh air, where he fell after stepping on the fragile roof,” Yusharifuddin said in a statement today.

He added that the student’s family was called to the Kangar police headquarters, and the student was handed back to his family after an initial urine test returned negative. — Bernama