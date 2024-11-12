KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — A four-year-old boy was injured after being suspected of being abused by his temporary guardian, who is a friend of the child’s mother, in Taman Desaria, Petaling Jaya.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Jaafar said the incident resulted in the child suffering injuries to his eye, hand, and wounds on his buttocks.

According to Shahrulnizam, initial investigations revealed that the child had been under the care of the woman after the child’s mother was arrested for a drug offence on Sept 18 and was later bailed out by her husband on Nov 6.

“When they picked up the child, they noticed the injuries. The temporary guardian claimed that the child was injured from a firecracker accident.

“The child was then taken to a clinic for treatment on Nov 8 and a police report was filed by the attending doctor the following day (Nov 9),” he said in a statement yesterday.

Shahrulnizam added that no arrests have been made so far, and the case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611).

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters Operations Room at 03-79662222 or the investigating officer, Onsp R. Daamotaran Naidu, at 019-6551269. — Bernama