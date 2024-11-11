KLUANG, Nov 11, 2024 — A 14-year-old boy who was reported missing on November 5 has returned home safely after spending time with friends playing games on a PS2 console.

Muhammad Syawal Abdullah’s parents reported him missing to police after he told them he wasn’t feeling well enough to go to school, Utusan Malaysia reported today.

But once their backs were turned, the boy, reported to be the fourth of five children, promptly left home.

Citing Kluang deputy police chief Superintendent Nik Mohd Azmi Husin, the Malay daily reported that Muhammad Syawal was found at home by his parents at about 3.30am yesterday, five days after not seeing him.

The teenager admitted that he had gone to a friend’s house in Kampung Melayu to hang out and play PS2 games.

“He also said that he had returned home during the five days while his parents were not at home to eat and shower before leaving again to his friend’s house,” the senior policeman was quoted as saying.

He added that the boy’s mother has since withdrawn the missing person’s report she filed at the Kluang district police headquarters, after finding him in good health and finding nothing suspicious about his activity.



