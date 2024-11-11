KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Monday to attend the Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit scheduled today.

In a post on X, the Foreign Ministry stated that the Prime Minister arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh from Cairo, Egypt.

Upon his arrival at the airport, the Prime Minister received a warm welcome from the Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz and Riyadh Region Mayor Prince Dr Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf.

Anwar also received a guard of honour.

Before departing Cairo on Sunday, Anwar expressed his commitment to representing the voice and mandate of the Malaysian people concerning the ongoing aggression and humanitarian suffering related to the Israeli Zionist regime’s actions in Palestine and Lebanon.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to Cairo to continue a series of pre-planned engagements with Malaysian and Egyptian delegations. — Bernama