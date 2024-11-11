GEORGE TOWN, Nov 11 — Police have dismantled a drug syndicate, uncovering a RM3 million laboratory and arresting a drug “master chef” along with four accomplices in a series of raids around Penang last Wednesday.

Malay daily Berita Harian reported that the group, believed to be part of a network supplying drugs to a Kuala Lumpur syndicate busted in August, had RM21 million worth of drugs seized in that earlier operation.

The report further quoted Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Khaw Kok Chin as saying that the three suspects, aged between 32 and 54, were arrested in the first raid on a semi-detached house in Jalan Lembah Permai, Tanjung Bungah.

“Investigations revealed that the rented house was used as a drug lab, with various drugs, chemicals, and equipment for processing found on-site,” he reportedly told reporters at the Penang police headquarters today.

According to Khaw, the 32-year-old suspect is an expert in drug production, while the other two served as his assistants.

Following this, a fourth suspect, aged 59, was arrested in a condominium in Ayer Itam, while the fifth suspect, aged 46, was apprehended at a shop in Jalan Yeoh Guan Seok.

“In this operation, we seized RM3 million worth of drugs, including ecstasy powder, methamphetamine, and ketamine,” Khaw said.

Police also confiscated assets valued at RM89,000, including two vehicles — a Toyota Hilux and a Hyundai Accent — along with a SYM JetX scooter, bringing the total value of drugs and seized assets to RM3.1 million.

Khaw added that the syndicate’s modus operandi involved renting houses to use as processing labs and storage facilities before distributing the drugs across Penang and the Klang Valley.

Active since mid-year, the group reportedly learned drug production methods via social media, and some members are known to be habitual drug users.

“Further checks revealed all suspects have prior criminal and narcotics records, with four testing positive for drugs,” Khaw added.

The suspects are being held on remand for seven days until November 13 to assist investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.



