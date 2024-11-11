KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected to affect eight states until noon today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued at 8.40 am, MetMalaysia said that the areas affected include all of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, as well as several districts in Selangor, namely Kuala Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat, and Sepang.

Other regions include Perak (Kerian), Negeri Sembilan (Seremban, Port Dickson, and Rembau), Penang (Seberang Perai Selatan), and Terengganu (Setiu, Kuala Nerus, and Kuala Terengganu).

In Sarawak, similar weather conditions are expected in Kuching and Samarahan (Samarahan and Asajaya). — Bernama