BATU PAHAT, Nov 11 — A high-powered motorcycle rider was killed in a collision with a car at Batu 6, Jalan Kangkar Baru Paloh, Yong Peng, at around 10.15 am yesterday.

Batu Pahat district police chief ACP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the incident occurred while the victim and several other high-powered motorcycle riders, in a convoy, were travelling from Segamat to Kluang.

Upon reaching the location, the victim collided with an oncoming car and was subsequently struck by a motorcycle ridden by one of his friends following closely behind.

“The third motorcycle in the convoy also crashed after hitting debris scattered on the road from the initial collisions. As a result, the first victim, a 64-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene, due to severe injuries to his neck and internal organs,” he said in a statement, today.

The victim was from Pasir Gudang, while the second motorcyclist, aged 58, and his 56-year-old wife, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries.

Shahrulanuar added that the third motorcyclist, a 29-year-old man, also suffered injuries, while the car driver involved in the accident sustained minor injuries to various parts of his body.

“This case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

The police have urged anyone with information related to the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation. Details can be shared at any nearby police station, or through the Johor contingent police hotline at 07-221 2999, or the Batu Pahat district police headquarters at 07-434 3999. — Bernama