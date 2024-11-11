IPOH, Nov 11 — A 21-year-old man allegedly killed his aunt and left her body to decompose inside their shared home at Taman Puteri Lindungan Bintang in Pasir Puteh, Ipoh, The Star reported.

The news report stated the Acting Perak deputy police chief Zulkafli Sariaat as saying that the suspect lost patience with his 54-year-old aunt, claiming she was overbearing.

In a fit of rage, he allegedly attacked her, punching her repeatedly before she fell down a flight of stairs.

Believing she was merely unconscious, the suspect is said to have placed her body in a room, where her body remained for four days.

“The suspect has confessed to the offence,” Zulkafli reportedly told a press conference yesterday.

The victim’s body was discovered on Sunday morning after police received a report around 8.30am.

By the time officers arrived, the body was already in an advanced state of decomposition.

The investigation revealed that the victim’s brother had been searching for her but was told by the suspect that she had locked herself inside the room.

Detecting a foul smell, the brother eventually contacted the authorities.

The police have applied for a remand order for the suspect, and a post-mortem is underway to determine the exact cause of death.