KUCHING, Nov 11 — Social media platform providers have been given a one-month deadline to respond to the code of conduct, after which they will be required to register with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for licensing purposes, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said that once it is finalised by the end of this year, the code of conduct will be published, and all social media platform providers with more than eight million users in Malaysia will be required to register.

“There is no two-way discussion on this matter. If they meet the set requirements, they are obligated to register. Failure to register within the specified period will result in serious consequences, including the possibility of fines,” he told reporters after launching the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) at Taman Sukma here yesterday.

He said that most social media platform providers have cooperated in providing feedback.

“Only one or two platforms that think they are bigger than a sovereign nation (are uncooperative), but we need to remind them that they make money in Malaysia, so they are obligated to comply with our country’s laws,” he said.

Fahmi said the code of conduct is a set of guidelines that social media platform providers must adhere to, such as being responsive to any complaints from users, adding that failure to do so will result in actions being taken against them.

At the same time, he stated that all social media platform providers must respect the Malaysian government’s stance by not blocking any pro-Palestinian content.

“...When it comes to Palestine, almost all content is suppressed; even the Prime Minister’s post on Instagram was taken down simply because he expressed condolences over the death of a Hamas leader.

“...as a sovereign and independent nation with diplomatic relations with all countries, including Palestine, the government’s stance, as well as the Prime Minister’s position, must be respected by these platforms,” he added. — Bernama