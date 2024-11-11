KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — The Attorney General’s Chambers’ (AGC) Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar has been appointed as the new attorney general of Malaysia from tomorrow onwards, stepping in to replace outgoing Tan Sri Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar made the announcement today on the appointment of Mohd Dusuki, who is currently the head of the AGC’s Trial and Appeals Division.

According to Shamsul Azri, the 57-year-old Mohd Dusuki was born in Machang, Kelantan and has a law degree from the International Islamic University Malaysia, and a master’s in law from the University of Wollongong in Australia.

“He has vast experience of 31 years in legal services at the Attorney General’s Chambers,” Shamsul Azri said in a brief statement today.

Citing the Federal Constitution’s Article 145(1), Shamsul Azri said the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had consented to Mohd Dusuki’s appointment as the new AG, replacing Terrirudin who will be a Federal Court judge.

Under Article 145(1), the Yang di-Pertuan Agong shall, on the advice of the prime minister, appoint a person who is qualified to be a Federal Court judge to be the attorney general for Malaysia.

Shamsul Azri also said the government thanked Terrirudin over his service to the country during his tenure as attorney general.

Terrirudin, 56, has served as Malaysia’s attorney general for just slightly more than a year.

Terrirudin was appointed as the attorney general from September 6 last year, replacing Tan Sri Idrus Harun whose contract had ended.

Terrirudin is reportedly expected to be appointed as a Federal Court judge tomorrow.