LAHAD DATU, Nov 4 — A 51-year-old local man was found dead with a slash wound to the head, believed to have been murdered, at the Batu 3, Jalan POIC intersection here on Deepavali Day (Oct 31).

Lahad Datu district deputy police chief Supt Jimmy Panyau said police investigations revealed that the victim had stab wounds on the right side of the chin and stab wounds on the back of the head and left side of the forehead, as well as bruises on the right side of the chest and waist.

“On Oct 31, at 12.34pm, police received a report from a woman that her husband, the victim, had died, believed to have been murdered,” he said in a statement here today.

Following the report, Jimmy said police arrested four individuals, including the victim’s wife, to assist investigations.

“The wife and two men were arrested on the day of the incident while the other man was arrested yesterday,” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

According to him, a detailed investigation is being carried out and urged members of the public to not speculate about the case. — Bernama