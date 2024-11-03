KULIM, Nov 3 — A woman drowned after being swept away by strong currents during a family picnic at Taman Eco Rimba, Sungai Sedim near here yesterday.

Kulim Hi-Tech Fire and Rescue Station chief, senior assistant fire superintendent Azmir Hassan identified the victim as A. Kasthuri, 41, who was on an outing for the Deepavali holiday.

“Fire personnel received a call at 4.02 pm and the first team of five arrived at 4.39pm.

“Following a surface search, the woman’s body was found by the fire brigade and public around 5.50 pm, tangled in bamboo reeds about one kilometre from where she went missing,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The body was then handed over to the police.

“The victim likely had no time to react as the current surged suddenly,” he added. — Bernama