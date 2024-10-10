KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The Russian government has agreed to increase the number of scholarships for Malaysian students to 40 per year, compared to 20 previously, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said this matter was agreed upon during the Third Meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation Malaysia-Russia (JCESTC) in St. Petersburg, Russia, following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s working visit to Vladivostok, Russia, in early September.

“This (the increase in number of scholarships) was also proposed by Sergey Lavrov, the Russian Foreign Minister, during his visit to Malaysia and meeting with the Prime Minister in July,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Zambry said the meeting also touched on proposals to enhance educational ties, including both primary and higher education between the two countries.

“This includes increasing the number of Malaysian students in Russia and Russian students in Malaysia. The latest data shows that there are currently 617 Malaysian students in Russia enrolled in courses such as medicine, engineering, oil and gas, and marine technology.

“Apart from student exchange, this programme will also involve lecturers, researchers, and civil servants to jointly enhance the skills possessed by both Malaysia and Russia,” he said.

Zambry led the Malaysian delegation to the Third JCESTC, which also included representatives from the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI), the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, and Culture (MOTAC), the Ministry of Education (MOE), and the Ministry of Digital. Meanwhile, the Russian delegation was led by Minister of Science and Higher Education, Valery Falkov.

“The meeting successfully strengthened the amicable relations and strategic ties between Russia and Malaysia. The agreements reached during this meeting lay the foundation for increasing cooperation in various sectors, including finance, agriculture, education, and technological advancements,” he said.

Zambry added that Russia also proposed new areas of cooperation, including in-depth studies on minerals led by Saint Petersburg Mining University, which seeks to collaborate with universities in Malaysia.

“This opportunity will be utilised to the fullest, as Saint Petersburg Mining University is among the best in the world for mineral studies,” he said.

Zambry also said that Malaysia and Russia have agreed to streamline all bilateral documents and agreements signed so far, which involve cooperation between ministries and agencies.

“Another topic discussed was the feasibility of establishing direct flight services from Russia to Malaysia, which aligns with efforts to attract more Russian tourists to Malaysia and vice versa,” he said.

Other key issues discussed at the meeting include the establishment of a Chair of Malay Studies in Russia, cooperation in finance and banking, as well as food security and agricultural products.

On investment matters, he said both countries agreed to encourage bilateral trade by identifying new market opportunities, improving market access, and facilitating direct investments.

“As energy continues to drive our economies, the meeting agreed to strengthen cooperation in both traditional and renewable energy sectors. This includes promoting innovation in clean energy technologies, in line with the sustainability goals of both countries,” he said.

Additionally, Zambry said Russia also raised the issue of halal certification, expressing hope that Malaysia, through the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), could assist in the recognition of halal certificates from Russia. — Bernama