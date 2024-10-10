PENAMPANG, Oct 10 — STAR Sabah president Datuk Seri Panglima Jeffrey Kitingan has described the grapevine claiming possible cooperation between the party and opposition Warisan as a provocation, a propaganda and a plan to weaken the unity in the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition.

“It is not a surprise,” he said yesterday when the matter was raised by reporters.

Nevertheless, Jeffrey also reminded that anything can happen when it comes to politics.

“We are not denying that possibility since anything can happen, even at the last minute. But I hope it won’t happen,” he said.

Jeffrey also confirmed that STAR Sabah and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), which formed their own coalition last year, have also discussed seats issues but stated that this has not been finalised.

“We are looking at various solutions, possibilities and areas that you can win. There is no use to claim a chair but you have no chance to win,” he said.

“So our plan is to identify those that we can win and to claim for it (from the GRS coalition). We are working on it,” he added.

The Deputy Chief Minister 1 was also asked if STAR Sabah would claim for the Moyog seat, which is also being eyed by GRS.

“Well in any seats, we have to look at winnability and the options. There are areas where you can switch seats.”

Jeffrey also said that STAR Sabah had plans to ask for more seats during the coming election.

“But we must discuss this in the party forum for us to decide. So for now I cannot divulge the information,” he said.

He also said that STAR Sabah is very confident to use the GRS logo in the election.

“Now, I have 100 per cent faith (in this),” he said.

He was also asked how the party would fund itself following its expansion.

“Well most of our people are volunteers. They join because they want to fight for something, our rights for example, and not because of money and position. Our sustainability is based on the belief that we are the people who can do something. We cannot rely on others to do it for us,” he said.

He also tried to raise awareness that money is not everything.

“But I know some members are weak and when offered money, they switch and sometimes, they do that just for the moment but eventually they settle down to fight (for the party),” he said.

Jeffrey was speaking to reporters after launching the STAR Moyog office on Wednesday.

“The aim of setting up this office is to ensure we can provide our services to the people and to the party members as well as provide a venue for members to meet, discuss and solve problems,” he said.

“I am thankful to the division head and committee members who worked together to ensure this office was set up since the election (17th Sabah state election) can happen anytime,” he said. — The Borneo Post