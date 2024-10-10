KOTA KINABALU, Oct 10 — A team from the Lintas Fire and Rescue Department successfully rescued a cat trapped about 10 metres high under a flyover in Luyang.

The department received an emergency call at 4:26pm from Ruzaimi Yapp, who alerted them to the distressed feline that was barely visible beneath the structure.

“I heard a cat meowing as if it was in distress, so I started looking for it, thinking it might be mine,” said the 18-year-old student who was passing by on his way home. “I finally looked up and saw the cat stuck up there,” he added, noting that he immediately contacted the fire department.

According to Agustivia Joe Guasi, the chief of the Lintas station, 11 personnel were dispatched to the scene, approximately six kilometres away, upon receiving the call.

“Upon arrival, we indeed found a cat under the overpass, about 10 metres high. The firefighters used the ladder from the fire engine to climb up and retrieve the cat,” he stated on Wednesday.

The operation to rescue the cat took approximately half an hour, concluding around 5:06pm.

The cat was later handed over to a member of the public who expressed interest in adopting it as a pet.