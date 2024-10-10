VIENTIANE, Oct 10 — The political stability currently enjoyed by the country allows the government to implement necessary changes to enhance well-being and revive the national economy, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Prime Minister said that he appreciated the willingness of political leaders, civil servants, and the private sector to acknowledge that the country cannot remain at its old level, and that all parties must change.

“People talk about change, but not many understand and try to implement it because if more meaningful and smoother changes are not made, we will return to a gloomy and sluggish state,” he said in a brief speech during a dinner reception with the Malaysian delegation in Laos last night.

The dinner was hosted by Malaysia’s Ambassador to Laos, Edi Irwan Mahmud, and his wife, Rashidah Mohd Rashid.

Also present at the event were Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Minister of Investment, Trade, and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

The Prime Minister said that the political stability currently enjoyed provided the government with the opportunity to improve governance to ensure that the country was managed effectively.

“If you ask me, we have political stability; we should use it to improve governance because no country, regardless of its wealth, can elevate the dignity of its society, nation, and country without trustworthy and responsible management.

“In this regard, the government can introduce clear policies in industrial, digital, energy, and semiconductor sectors, which enable investors to understand and be assured to come (invest) and see for themselves whether we have achieved the expected level of efficiency.

“So far, there have been changes in that direction; however, I always say there is room for improvement,” he said.

He also urged all parties to maintain the spirit of bringing about change to rectify existing shortcomings.

The 44th and 45th Asean Summits and Related Summits officially began in the Laotian capital on Wednesday (Oct 9).

Anwar, who arrived here on Tuesday night, will also attend the Asean Plus One Summit between Asean and its seven Dialogue Partners, namely Australia, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the United States, and Canada, as well as the Asean Plus Three Summit, the East Asia Summit, and the Asean-United Nations Summit.

Asean leaders and other dialogue partners, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, will also attend these sessions.

The summit will conclude on Oct 11, with Laos handing over the Asean Chairmanship to Malaysia during the closing ceremony.

According to Wisma Putra, Anwar is scheduled to deliver a speech outlining Malaysia’s vision as Asean Chair at the event, and Malaysia will officially assume the Chairmanship on Jan 1, 2025. — Bernama