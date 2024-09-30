KOTA KINABALU, Sept 30 — Seat allocation talks between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component parties for the state election (PRN) will only take place at the right time.

GRS Deputy secretary-general Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said the coalition’s mandate as the state government still has about a year remaining, and it was best utilised to resolve the public problems and issues.

“We have yet to begin negotiating (state) seat allocations. We are focused on resolving issues involving the people and moving the SMJ (Sabah Maju Jaya) agenda. Regardless, at this stage, we should convince the people that we will fulfil the mandate as best as possible.

“Sabah is facing multiple legacy issues, water and many more. We are already making an effort, a strategy and an approach to this water issue, whereby the project has started, not just a mere plan on paper,” he told reporters after opening the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah division annual meeting here yesterday.

Gagasan Rakyat is a GRS component party, together with Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (PHRS), Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS). — Bernama