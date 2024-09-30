SEREMBAN, Sept 30 — A family’s journey home ended in tragedy when two of them were killed after the Perodua Axia car they were travelling in crashed into a bridge wall at Km21 of Jalan Kuala Pilah-Tampin yesterday.

Kuala Pilah police chief Supt Amran Mohd Gani said in the 3.45 pm incident, the 64-year-old man, who was driving the car and his 31-year-old son died on the spot. His 62-year-old wife and 28-year-old daughter sustained injuries.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident occurred while they were on their way home after sending another child to Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) in Lendu, Melaka, and were heading towards Johol.

“Upon reaching the location, the driver lost control of the vehicle, veered off to the left side of the road, and collided with a bridge wall near Masjid Jamek Pekan Johol,” he told Bernama today.

The injured victims were sent to Tuanku Ampuan Najihah (HTAN) Hospital in Kuala Pilah. — Bernama