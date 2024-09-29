MIRI, Sept 29 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) decisive victory in the Mahkota state by-election in Johor today signals the people’s desire for the Unity Government to be given the opportunity to prioritise the country’s economic development, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said BN candidate Syed Hussein Syed Abdullah’s overwhelming majority of 20,648 votes was beyond prior expectations.

“No one expected Barisan Nasional, representing the Unity Government, to win by over 20,000 votes. I believe this is a sign that the voters there – Malays, Chinese and Indians – have the view that the Unity Government should be given a chance to focus on the economy, to elevate the status of the country and its people,” he said.

He said this at dinner hosted by the Sarawak government here last night, in conjunction with his two-day working visit to the state. Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg was also in attendance.

In the by-election, Syed Hussien, who is also Kluang UMNO Youth chief, representing the Unity Government, polled 27,995 votes, leaving his opponent from Perikatan Nasional (PN), Mohamad Haizan Jaafar, far behind with only 7,347 votes.

The official result was announced by Returning Officer Azurawati Wahid at Dewan Tunku Ibrahim Ismail in Kluang, which served as the vote tallying centre, last night.

Meanwhile, in a Facebook post, Anwar said that the resounding victory is proof that the people of the Mahkota constituency are confident in the effectiveness of the Unity Government’s collaboration with Johor, led by Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

“It is also a clear sign that the public continues to have faith in the government’s framework of policies that prioritise economic matters and the overall living standards of the people.

“Congratulations to Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah and BN on this extraordinary success in retaining the Mahkota seat,” he said. — Bernama





