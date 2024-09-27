KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 27 — A man was arrested on Wednesday for trespassing into the home of his ex-lover and damaging property after it is believed that the woman had ended their relationship.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said on September 18, while the 24-year-old victim was in her room in Taman Melawati, Ampang, in Selangor at about 1.30pm, she heard stones being thrown at her window, and upon checking found the man standing in her house compound.

Mohd Azam said the suspect, 31, who is also unemployed, then broke the glass door at the back of the victim’s house by using a dumbbell while shouting out her name.

“The victim then hid in her bathroom and called the police, while the man tried to break down her room door by kicking it and using a dumbbell but failed,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Mohd Azam said the suspect was arrested in Petaling Jaya at about 5.50pm yesterday and has been remanded for four days from today. The man was found to have 13 past criminal records.

“The estimated damage to the house, which belongs to the victim’s father, as a result of the incident is about RM20,000,” he added. — Bernama