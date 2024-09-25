KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 25 — A suspected criminal was killed in a police shootout in Kampung Baru Kundang, Rawang early this morning when he and other wanted criminals in a vehicle refused to stop for the police, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

In the 2am incident, a police team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) exchanged shots with a group of wanted criminals, according to a report published in Harian Metro today.

The individuals, travelling in a Nissan Grand Livina multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), reportedly refused to stop and fired at the police.

It is understood that the police returned fire, hitting one suspect, while several others were successfully apprehended.

Meanwhile, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the incident when contacted by Harian Metro.

He said that further information would be provided through a press conference or media statement soon.