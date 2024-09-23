KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 23 — A remand inmate who escaped custody while receiving treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital’s Emergency Unit on September 18 has been recaptured, the Malaysian Prisons Department confirmed today.

The inmate was arrested by prison officers at 11am at the Kuantan Rapid Bus Terminal in Pahang, following an extensive search operation supported by public tip-offs.

The inmate has since been handed over to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) for further investigation.

“The successful recapture was based on investigations and information provided by members of the public,” said the Prisons Department in a statement.

Following the incident, the department has vowed to take strict and immediate action against any individuals found negligent in their duties that may have led to the escape.

The department expressed its gratitude to the public and all involved parties for their cooperation and support in the search efforts.

Authorities are now focusing on determining how the escape occurred and are expected to announce further actions based on the findings of an internal investigation.