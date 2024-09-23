IPOH, Sept 23 — Two men were killed in an accident involving a five-tonne lorry carrying office supplies, which rear-ended a trailer at Kilometer 202 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) heading south near Sitiawan, early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Assistant Director, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad, said they received a call about the incident at 3.33am, and the Sitiawan Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene nine minutes later.

The victims, identified as lorry driver Razali Sahad, 48, and passenger Muhammad Alizzat Narayi, 28, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Ministry of Health (KKM).

“Both victims were trapped inside the lorry and were confirmed dead at the scene,” he said in a statement today.

Sabarodzi added that the fire department extracted the trapped victims from the lorry and handed the case over to the police for further action.

The operation concluded at 6.05am. — Bernama