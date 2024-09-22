KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — Police arrested a foreign national suspected of attempting to abduct and sexually assault a nine-year-old girl in Seri Kembangan near here Friday.

Serdang police chief ACP A. A. Anbalagan said in the 11 pm incident, the girl was playing with several friends near her father’s workplace.

He said the victim’s father later found out that his daughter was taken by a man and immediately lodged a police report.

“A 35-year-old man was arrested shortly after to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement last night.

Anbalagan said checks revealed the suspect was in possession of pornographic material and did not have valid travel documents.

The suspect has been remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, Sections 363 and 292 of the Penal Code as well as the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama





