IPOH, Sept 18 — Two low-ranking policemen in the state have been suspended from duty effective today due to their involvement in drug and ketum abuse.

Perak police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said that the 41 and 39-year-old suspects were remanded on Sept 13 until tomorrow under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 30(3) of the Poisons Act 1952.

“Under my jurisdiction, disciplinary action has been taken against the two officers, who are members of the Perak police force,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after a ceremony to honour retirees and upcoming retirees of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) at the Perak Darul Ridzuan Building today.

Earlier, news spread on social media about the arrest of seven police officers made by the Intelligence and Bukit Aman Department of Integrity and Standards Compliance (JIPS) (operations) at a house in Tanjung Rambutan.

During the 1.30 am raid, it was found that the detained officers were involved in the processing and selling of ketum water and engaging in the business of contraband cigarettes with unpaid duties. — Bernama