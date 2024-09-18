KLUANG, Sept 18 — Although voter support for Barisan Nasional (BN) is considered strong, its candidate for the Mahkota state by-election will not be complacent and will continue working hard until the end of the campaign period.

Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah said in addition to campaigning among local voters, the campaign team will also intensify efforts to reach out to ‘silent’ voters and those residing outside the constituency through social media to achieve a good voter turnout on Sept 28.

“Do not underestimate the Opposition. Even though many know me and my family here, we must remember that the Opposition also has its advantages, and this (by-election) is still a contest that should not be taken lightly. Don’t get too comfortable.

“Our focus is to continue engaging with voters because every vote is crucial in ensuring the party’s success,” he told Bernama after attending the Desa Cergas Programme at Laman Komuniti Kampung Melayu here today.

The by-election on Sept 28 is a straight fight between Syed Hussien and Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Mohamad Haizan Jaafar.

The by-election is being held following the death of the incumbent assemblyman, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, at Hospital Enche’ Besar Hajjah Khalsom here on Aug 2.

In the previous election, Sharifah Azizah, representing BN, won with a majority of 5,166 votes in a four-way contest against Pakatan Harapan, PN and Warisan. — Bernama



