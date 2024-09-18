KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 18 — An Indian national was killed this morning when the lorry he was in collided with a stationary truck that had broken down on Kilometer 258.1 of the East Coast Expressway 2 (LPT2) in Perasing, Kemaman, at 7.30am.

Kemaman district police chief Supt Hanyan Ramlan said B. Kalimuthu, in his 40s, died at the scene due to severe head and left arm injuries, while the driver of the lorry, M. Gengan, in his 50s, sustained head injuries, according to national news agency Bernama.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the accident occurred when Gengan’s lorry, heading towards Kuala Terengganu, skidded and crashed into a truck that was stopped in the emergency lane due to a breakdown at the location,” said Hanyan.

“The impact caused Gengan’s lorry to overturn in the middle of the highway, blocking the road. There was a minor traffic congestion, but it was cleared by the authorities,” he added.

He said the driver and attendant of the stationary lorry were unharmed.

“The body has been sent to Kemaman Hospital for an autopsy, and Gengan has also been taken to the same hospital for treatment,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.