SHAH ALAM, Sept 17 — A security guard is believed to have been murdered, after his body was discovered in the boot of a car at Jalan Pasir, Taman Pertama, in Sabak Bernam, yesterday.

Sabak Bernam district police chief Supt Robin Guha Thakurta said that the body of the 43-year-old local man was found by members of a patrol car, passing through the area at 6.04pm.

“Upon examination, there were injury marks on his body.

“Inspection by the Forensic Unit of the Selangor contingent police headquarters (IPK) confirmed that there was a criminal element found,” he said in a statement today.

The body was sent to Sungai Buloh Hospital for post-mortem, and police opened an investigation paper under Section 302 of the Penal Code, for murder.

“We are currently tracking down the suspect, and the owner of the vehicle. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the nearest police station, or call 03-3224 2222, to assist with the investigation,” he said. — Bernama