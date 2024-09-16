KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 — PKR has today denied that the party has decided to postpone its internal election until after the 16th general election (GE16).

Newly-appointed secretary-general Fuziah Salleh said no such decision was made during its central leadership committee’s meeting yesterday.

“Although discussions and opinions were raised, it was merely a discussion and no conclusive decision was reached,” she said in a statement here.

“The meeting concluded that more involvement from all levels of party leadership is necessary before any decision is made.”

The statement was released in response to a Malaysiakini report citing anonymous party sources claiming so.

PKR last had its party election in 2022. The current term ends in 2025.