PETALING JAYA, Sept 15 — A nine-year-old girl had a terrifying experience when she was nearly abducted while waiting for her school van in a residential area in Bukit Beruntung on Friday.

According to Hulu Selangor District Police Chief, Superintendent Ahmad Faizal Tahrim, the victim’s mother reported the incident at around 8.56pm.

The incident took place while the girl was waiting under a block of flats for her school van.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect, a local man, had attempted to abduct the victim but she managed to escape to a nearby shop before screaming for help,” he said in a statement today.

He said that bystanders at the scene came to the rescue of the girl.

“However, the suspect managed to escape when onlookers tried to detain him during the incident.

“The case is being investigated under Section 363 of the Penal Code and Section 511 of the Penal Code,” he added.

Faizal advised parents to be vigilant and not leave their children alone.

“Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the police at 03-60641223,” he said.