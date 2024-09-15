KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal has expressed his readiness to face legal action over allegations that Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli misused ministry funds to pay for cybertroopers.

Yesterday, Rafizi confirmed he was pursuing legal action regarding the claims, instructing his legal team to initiate a lawsuit.

In response, Wan Ahmad Fayhsal took to social media today, stating he would expose what he described as Rafizi’s “fake reform governance” in court.

“I say: Bring. It. ON! I’m eagerly awaiting your lawyer’s letter, Rafizi. Want to drag me to court? By all means! It will be easy for us to expose your so-called reforms as a sham,” he said on X today.

Rafizi, in a statement yesterday, said that he was taking legal steps because the Bersatu Armada chief had allegedly defamed him.

“I’ve instructed my legal team to proceed with a lawsuit against @wanfayhsal for making false claims that I am protecting ‘macai’ (by paying cybertroopers) and that I misappropriated ministry funds to pay them.”

“I’ve never sued anyone before, but Machang MP’s defamation is a clear-cut case when brought before the courts,” Rafizi stated in a post on X.