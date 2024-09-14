KLUANG, Sept 14 — The Education Ministry (MoE) will propose an allocation for the Form Six student allowance in the 2025 Budget.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the ministry is committed to advocating for the welfare of Form Six students to ensure they receive their rightful education.

“This allocation will be included in the 2025 Budget. Whether we secure the funding or not, we will fight for all our children. Additionally, we are also exploring other matters, such as the expansion of the Federal Scholarship.

“Previously, the Federal Scholarship was only available to the hardcore poor, but we are requesting an expansion to include other levels so that more children can benefit,” she said.

Fadhlina said this during a Q&A session with the local community at the Malaysia Inspiration Programme (IM) held at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tengku Aris Bendahara here today.

Also present was Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Previously, Fadhlina said the ministry was still detailing the proposal to provide the allowance as part of efforts to rebrand Form Six education in the country.

The IM Programme, held for the first time, provides a platform for the local community to participate in a Q&A session with the ministers and offers an opportunity for the public to learn more about the ministries through a more informal approach. — Bernama