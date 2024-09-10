KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — The government has rejected claims that the Opposition is barred from discussing 3R issues — those concerning royalty, religion, and race.

According to Malaysia Gazette, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that these topics are still open for discussion, as long as they are raised on appropriate platforms and involve valid protests.

However, he also said that discussions are prohibited if they involve incitement, calls for violence, or actions that could stir racial conflict.

“Regarding the repeal of the Internal Security Act, problems arise when issues like ISIS-style violence or Al-Qaeda, which also infiltrate our country, or narrow ideologies like 3R, resurface.

“Some Opposition figures say we are oppressive for not allowing discussions on 3R, but that is not true. If you want to talk about Islam or other religions, discuss race, or express dissatisfaction, all that is allowed.

“What is not allowed is incitement, calls for violence, or causing racial conflict. No matter the reason, even if I am criticised by international media, I will not compromise on the safety of the people and the country,” he was quoted as saying.

Malaysia Gazette reported that Anwar made these remarks while addressing the 25th Suhakam Silver Jubilee celebration in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

Anwar further warned of the risks if laws become too lenient, potentially enabling rulers or political figures to misuse them for personal gain.

He stressed that laws must be closely examined to prevent abuse, especially when dealing with prosecutions related to attacks or insults against the monarchy.

“At a meeting of the Malay Rulers, they conveyed that they are not political, they are not involved in politics, and they cannot easily respond to daily attacks. If such criticisms weaken the pillars of our Constitution, then action must be taken.

“This has already been agreed upon — no political party in Malaysia will question the need to avoid insulting or undermining the monarchy,” Anwar said.