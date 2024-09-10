KANGAR, Sept 10 — Perlis State Assembly today elected PAS Deputy Commissioner 1 Baharuddin Ahmad and Perlis Bersatu secretary Azahar Hassan as the state representatives to be appointed as senators.

Baharuddin, 68, and Azahar, 54, will be replacing Datuk Aziz Ariffin and Seruandi Saad whose terms ended on August 25.

Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli nominated Baharuddin and Azahar, while Simpang Empat assemblyman Razali Saad and Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah seconded.

Earlier, Speaker Rus’sele Eizan said the election must be done as the notification of Aziz and Seruandi’s end of term as the state-elected senators had been presented to the Raja of Perlis Raja Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail.

“His Royal Highness also consented to the State Assembly to elect new representatives to fill the vacancies,” he said.

The State Assembly sitting was then adjourned sine die. — Bernama