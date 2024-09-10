SERI ISKANDAR, Sept 10 — Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has identified 21 hotspot areas across the state, which are vulnerable to water surge incidents.

Its director Sayani Saidon said that these locations span five districts: Hulu Perak, Larut Matang and Selama, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, and Kampar.

He highlighted that many of these hotspots are popular picnic and recreational sites, with eight of them situated in the Kinta district. These include KM28 Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands, Lubuk Timah Recreational Centre, Kledang Saiong, Kampung Kota Raja, Ulu Chepor, Lata Peyel, Ulu Geruntum, and Sungai Jang.

“As for Larut Matang and Selama, we are monitoring areas such as Bukit Jana Waterfall, Burmese Pool Bukit Larut, Lata Air Hitam and Sempeneh as well as Lata Kekabu, Air Berok picnic area, and Lawin Selatan Waterfall (Hulu Perak),” he said.

“Attention is also being given to other locations like Ulu Kenas Recreational Forest, Batu Hampar Waterfall, and Lata Perahu (Kuala Kangsar), as well as Batu Berangkai Waterfall, Sungai Salu, and Sungai Sahom Kuala Dipang (Kampar),” Sayani added, during a press conference, after attending the department’s monthly assembly today.

Sayani said that the department has also identified new areas prone to flash floods, even though these locations were previously not listed as hotspot areas.

“For instance, the 19 individuals who were trapped at Risda Ulu Slim Eco Park, after a recent water surge incident in Kampung Sungai Bil, Slim Village. This area had not been identified as a hotspot location before,” he explained.

“At-risk areas like these will receive increased attention, including the implementation of early rescue measures. JBPM is always on high alert and is prepared to respond to any emergencies,” he added.

Additionally, Sayani noted that 302 locations across the state have been classified as flood hotspots, with the highest concentration in the Kerian district, with 63 such areas.

“This is followed by Kinta with 59 hotspot areas, Larut Matang and Selama (57), Kuala Kangsar (37), Hilir Perak (18), Hulu Perak (15), Batang Padang (14), Perak Tengah (13), Bagan Datuk (9), Manjung (5) and Kampar (4),” he elaborated.

He also urged the public to temporarily suspend recreational activities and picnics, particularly in areas prone to drowning or frequent water surges, as the upcoming monsoon season approaches. — Bernama