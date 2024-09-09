KUALA TERENGGANU, Sept 9 — A grass cutter was sentenced to 42 years in prison and 30 strokes of the cane today after being found guilty of three counts of raping his sister-in-law three years ago.

Sessions Court Judge Nooriah Osman handed down the sentence to the 39-year-old defendant following the conclusion of his defence proceedings.

According to the charges, the father of two was accused of raping the victim, who was 12 years old at the time, once in February and twice in July 2021 at a house in Marang.

The defendant was charged under Section 376(3) of the Penal Code, which carries an imprisonment of between eight and 30 years, as well as a minimum of 10 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Judge Nooriah emphasised that the defendant warranted a severe and appropriate sentence due to the gravity of the offence and given the familial ties between him and the victim.

She sentenced him to 14 years in prison and 10 strokes of the cane for each charge. The first sentence will start from the date of conviction, while the second and third sentences will run concurrently after the first sentence is completed.

Deputy public prosecutor Noradila Ab Latif appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama