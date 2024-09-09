KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Police have dismantled a drug trafficking syndicate led by a civil servant, arresting 10 individuals and seizing various types of drugs valued at an estimated RM2 million in two simultaneous operations in the Klang Valley and Johor Baru.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Khaw Kok Chin said the suspects, aged between 27 and 52, were apprehended during raids conducted by JSJN Bukit Aman on Sept 5 and 6.

He said the operation, codenamed ‘Ops Telomian,’ was launched in areas including Taman Bukit Cheras and Desa Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, as well as Kajang, Selangor, resulting in six raids and arrests.

Three men and two women, including a Thai national, believed to be members of the drug syndicate, were detained.

“Examinations led to the seizure of drugs, including syabu, ganja, and Erimin 5 pills, with an estimated weight of 50.33 kilogrammes (kg), as well as various drug packaging equipment such as digital scales, stickers, and plastic bags,” he said in a statement today.

Following these arrests, a raid was conducted at a government quarters in Kajang, where a 38-year-old local man believed to be the mastermind behind the drug distribution activities was arrested.

In a second operation, ‘Ops Tosa,’ four raids were conducted in Taman Perdana and Kempas Indah, Johor Bahru, as well as Kota Puteri, Masai.

Khaw said that during the raids, three men and one woman were arrested on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking. Inspections of a motorcycle, a Honda City car, and two houses uncovered drugs including syabu, heroin, Yaba pills, and 499 Erimin 5 pills, with a total weight of 5.606 kg.

“The total value of the drugs seized in all the raids is estimated at RM2 million. Police also seized three cars, RM68,046 in cash, and five pieces of jewellery, with the total value of the seizures estimated at RM151,416,” he said.

Khaw said that the syndicate’s modus operandi involved obtaining large quantities of drugs, which were then sold in smaller quantities to local users. The seized drugs could have been used by approximately 30,000 addicts.

“Four out of the 10 suspects tested positive for methamphetamine, and seven have criminal records.

“JSJN will conduct further investigations to track down other members of the syndicate still at large. The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he added. — Bernama