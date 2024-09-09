KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 9 — Firemen were called in to assist in removing a metal ring stuck on a man’s genitals at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh yesterday.

In a statement, a spokesman from the Perak Fire and Rescue Department said that the hospital sought their help after medical staff struggled to remove the ring from the 37-year-old patient.

The spokesman said the department received the call from the hospital around 9.15am yesterday.

“The operation concluded at approximately 10.10am,” the statement read.

“The victim was returned to the hospital’s care following the procedure.”