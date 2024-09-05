KOTA KINABALU, Sept 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Open will attend the Malaysia Day celebrations in Sabah on September 16, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is jointly organising the event with the state Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry, said that the event will be geared towards instilling patriotism and love for the country.

“We are expecting some 30,000 to 40,000 people to come, and we are hoping for good weather. Those who are unable to come out and join us can watch the event from our live feed,” he said.

The Lembah Pantai MP said that they are working to address possible issues with connectivity and the crowd size at the historic Padang Merdeka.

Fahmi did not disclose the programmes planned for the night, only to say that some will be the same as previous years.

“I think we will have a good show that is enjoyable that will fire up patriotism and love for the country,” he said.

On questions about some Sabahans’ unhappiness with his ministry’s representation of last month’s Merdeka as the country’s 67th national day, Fahmi acknowledged that Malaysia is 61 years’ old this year and said he would take this into consideration for future events.