MUKAH, Sept 4 — An elderly man who went missing after two longboats collided in Batang Oya, Dalat on Monday was found drowned late last night.

Dalat district police chief DSP Saga Chunggat said the body of Dos Katiek, 81, was discovered by local villagers and would be taken to Mukah Hospital for further action.

“The victim’s family will perform the identification once the body arrives at the hospital,” he told Bernama today.

In the 7.20 am incident, Dos was reported to have fallen into the river after the longboat he was operating collided with another longboat being steered by a teacher between Kampung Sua and Kampung Klid. — Bernama