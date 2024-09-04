MELAKA, Sept 4 — The Melaka police have refuted claims that the state government had forced the relocation of the Melaka Tengah Police Headquarters (IPD) from Banda Hilir to a temporary building in Batu Berendam.

Melaka police chief Datuk Zainol Samah said that the allegations made in a video that went viral on social media were baseless and intended to tarnish the reputations of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Melaka government.

He noted that a police report has been filed and the case was being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“This is a false accusation. The decision to move the Melaka Tengah district police headquarters to a temporary facility was made because the existing building is over 100 years old, unsafe for use and would require excessive costs for repairs,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He added that out of a sense of responsibility, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh conducted several visits to the district police headquarters in Banda Hilir, raised the issue to higher authorities and secured approval for a temporary relocation.

He said that the move was made to ensure the safety of police personnel and the comfort of visitors to the Melaka Tengah district police headquarters, while awaiting approval for the construction of a new headquarters, which is slated to be included in the 12th Malaysia Plan’s Fifth Rolling Plan.

Zainol explained that the temporary building is located in a strategic area and is safe for use, as it has a Certificate of Occupancy (CF) issued by the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB) since 2003.

He added that the building has been nearly 96 per cent renovated by a contractor appointed by the Melaka Public Works Department (JKR) to serve as office space, ensuring that the police headquarters could operate fully.

“The public is advised not to easily believe or spread unverified and baseless news. Legal action will be taken against anyone found making inciting or defamatory statements or spreading false news on social media platforms,” he said.

A nearly two-minute-long video circulating on TikTok today claimed that Melaka Tengah district police headquarters personnel were evicted from their current building by the Melaka chief minister because the premises were sold to a third party. — Bernama