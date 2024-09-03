KUCHING, Sept 3 — Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds caused havoc by uprooting trees and structures along several roads in Petra Jaya here yesterday afternoon.

At around 4pm, several uprooted trees could be seen throughout some of the road stretches in the area, as well as a fallen tree across Jalan Kampung Pulo Ulu near a roundabout heading towards Tun Salahuddin Bridge.

This had caused traffic slowdowns and jams in the affected roads.

Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), in a Facebook post, said the clean-up works were carried out immediately.

“We would like to congratulate the police, Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) and those involved for their swift action in resolving the issue of uprooted trees and structures,” it said.

The DBKU also said that a Sarawak flag ‘Ibu Pertiwiku’ was torn from the flagpole during the rain, which it would replace with a new one immediately.

“Any inconvenience caused is very much regretted and this is out of our control,” it said.

DBKU then advised the public to remain cautious when facing such bad weather. — The Borneo Post