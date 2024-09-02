BANGI, Sept 2 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) Chief Whip Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan revealed today that the coalition is carefully reviewing a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) regarding allocations for Opposition MPs.

He noted that the draft includes several ambiguities, which will be further discussed with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof’s office.

“This is a draft memorandum of understanding titled ‘Mou regarding Opposition allocations’. Yes, the title is about Opposition allocations, not MPs’ allocations. So, we are not sure.

“It is still under discussion within PN. We will present it to the Deputy Prime Minister’s office for further discussions,” he told reporters during a press conference at SG4 Summit today.

He said the details of the draft include the requirements for non-administrative MPs to declare their assets, a measure previously reserved for ministers and deputy ministers.

Takiyuddin said the draft also touches on issues related to race, religion, and royalty.

“It is a bit strange because the MoU seems to mandate allocations for Opposition MPs. In the past, allocations were given to MPs regardless, but this document mentions seven principles of public life, hate speech, incitement, and issues related to 3R.

“These 3R issues are also included in the memorandum, but we have not discussed them in detail,” he added.

He added that the memorandum also suggested that PN’s support for the government could be a condition for receiving these allocations, with the MoU potentially being in effect until the end of the government term.

However, he also said the exact amount of funding to be allocated to opposition MPs remains unspecified.

“We are still discussing whether to accept this memorandum or not. Several points need to be clarified, particularly why non-administrative MPs are being asked to declare assets and why the allocation is linked to government support,” he said.

Takiyuddin then went on to say that the coalition is expected to decide on the matter by September, with further discussions on the details set to continue in the coming weeks.