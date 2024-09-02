PUTRAJAYA, Sept 2 — The Court of Appeal here today ordered a hearing-impaired man to enter his defence on charges connected to the quadruple murder-arson case, in which a family of four were killed in 2017 while another family member suffered injuries.

Kang Chang Heng, 45, was also ordered to enter his defence on a charge of voluntarily causing hurt to an eleven-year-old child, the grandson of the deceased couple.

The three-judge panel comprising Justices Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali, Datuk Azman Abdullah and Datuk Wong Kian Kheong, today allowed the prosecution’s appeal to overturn Kang’s acquittal of all the charges.

Delivering the court’s decision, Justice Ruzima said the prosecution had established a prima facie case against Kang, adding that the accused must present his defence to explain the burn injuries he had sustained.

Justice Ruzima said the testimony from a child eyewitness and other supporting evidences indicated that the prosecution’s appeal had merit.

He further said the High Court judge erred in rejecting the entirety of the eyewitness’ testimony which were corroborated. He added that the eyewitness’ testimony is not inadmissible solely because of his tender age.

Justice Ruzima ordered Kang to be remanded until the trial concludes at the Shah Alam High Court and fixed September 11 for case management.

A sign language interpreter was present in court to interpret the proceedings to Kang.

On October 19, 2022, the Shah Alam High Court acquitted and discharged Kang on all charges without requiring him to enter his defence on the charges.

According to the charge, Kang was accused of murdering Chia Tee Nang, 73, his wife Lim Mai Shak, 68, their grandsons Chia Yuan Bin, 3, and 9-year-old Ryan Chia Zeng Xi. The alleged murders occurred at a house on Jalan Tepi Laut, Tanjung Sepat, in Kuala Langat, Selangor between 4am and 5am on December 13, 2017.

He was also accused of voluntarily causing hurt to eleven-year-old Andrew Chia Zeng Haol, who survived the attack, at the same place, time and date.

Kang, a furniture factory worker, believed to be the boyfriend of the elderly couple’s youngest daughter, who is also a deaf-mute, was arrested on December 15, 2017.

Deputy public prosecutor Dhiya Syazwani Izyan Mohd Akhir appeared for the prosecution while lawyer Lim Chin Huat represented Kang.